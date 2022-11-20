VC’s cricket tournament begins at KU’s Zakura Campus

Srinagar: The hostel administration of the University of Kashmir kick-started the Vice-Chancellor’s Cosco ball cricket tournament at Zakura Campus.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir inaugurated the tournament, while Prof Aijaz A Wani, Provost (Boys), Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil, Director IOT and Dr Imtiyaz Ahmad, Chief Proctor, besides wardens of boys hostels, medical officer, deputy chief Proctor and other officers were present.

Dr Nisar highlighted the importance of extra-curricular activities and emphasised on holding more extracurricular and sports activities like quiz competition, badminton and volleyball tournaments in future. He assured University’s full support for such programmes.