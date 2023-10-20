VC’s Sports Festival commences at SKUAST-K

Vice Chancellors appreciated the efforts of the organisers for providing a platform to students for showcasing their talents in the form of soft skills as well as overall personality development. He stressed the need to inculcate sportsmanship spirit among students. Vice Chancellor interacted with team members of various games. Director, Education, Prof MAA Siddique, who is also Dean Students Welfare of the university, said that sports activities play a pivotal role in inculcating discipline, brotherhood and time management among students. He added that modern life makes people feel empty, lonely and stressed and sports activities act as stress buster for young ones.

Dr Seemi Lohani, Students Welfare Officer and Organising Secretary of the Vice Chancellor`s Sports Festival briefed about the various outdoor games like Cricket, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Tug of War, Athletics and indoor games like Badminton, Chess to be played during the Sports festival. An inaugural cricket match was played between the PhD and 3rd Year UG Team and an exhibition match of Tug of War was played between the SKUAST-K Officers team and the girl students team of the Faculty of Horticulture.