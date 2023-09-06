Vice Chancellor IUST flags off Alpine Club’s Ladakh trip

The expedition, organised by the Alpine Club IUST under the supervision of the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports, promises to be a learning experience, combining the thrill of outdoor adventure with the spirit of exploration and teamwork, a statement issued here said.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo highlighted the significance of such experiences in fostering leadership skills, resilience and camaraderie. Earlier, Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports, briefed the Vice Chancellor about the trip and the places that students are going to explore.