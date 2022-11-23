Vijay Hazare Tournament | J&K creates history by qualifying 1st time for knockout stage

Srinagar: J&K senior cricket team has created history for the first time by qualifying for the knockout stage of Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.

With a win in its last group match on Wednesday against Uttrakhand, J&K finished in second place in the group. Punjab with six wins out of six games stands at top of the points table while J&K with five wins out of six games stands in second place.

J&K in the pre-quarterfinal would be taking on Kerala on November 26 at Ahmedabad. It is the first time that the J&K cricket team has qualified for the knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Earlier in its sixth and last group match of the tournament, J&K outplayed Uttarakhand at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.