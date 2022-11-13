VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY | All-round J&K beat Baroda by 94 runs

Srinagar: J&K produced a clinical all-round show to outplay star-studded Baroda by 94 runs in the match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day Tournament at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai on Sunday.
After having registered a historic win against Madhya Pradesh in a high-scoring thriller on Saturday, J&K dominated the match completely against Baroda on Sunday.
J&K put a total of 282 runs on board and then bundled out Baroda for 188 run total. All-rounder Vivrant Sharma was the stand-out performer for J&K in the match scoring 64 runs and taking a four-wicket haul.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, J&K scored 282 runs in 49 overs the loss of six wickets. Opening batter Vivrant Sharma and explosive Abdul Samad scored 64 runs each, while Fazil Rashid contributed 55 runs and Henan Malik made 45 runs. Jatin Wadhawan (27) and Abid Mushtaq (11*) were the other contributors.