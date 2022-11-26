Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jammu & Kashmir enter quarterfinals with seven-wicket victory over Kerala

Khajuria brought up his fourth fifty of the tournament before a mix-up saw him run out for 61-ball 76, laced with five fours and six sixes. There were some nervous moments when Vivrant and captain Shubham Singh Pundir fell in quick succession and Iqbal retired hurt on 51.



But Henan Nazir and Fazil Rashid ensured the target was chased down successfully in 37.5 overs with an unbeaten 25-run partnership to help Jammu & Kashmir enter the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time. They will now meet Group B table-toppers Assam in the third quarter-final of the tournament on November 28.



Jammu & Kashmir have been on an impressive run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year, coming second in Group D of the competition. They began their campaign with a two-wicket upset victory over reigning Ranji Trophy champions Madhya Pradesh with a successful chase of 343.



They also defeated Baroda by 94 runs, Nagaland by 99 runs, Odisha by three wickets and Nagaland by nine wickets. Their only defeat came against their group toppers Punjab, by eight wickets.



Brief scores: Kerala 174 all out in 47.4 overs (Vinoop Manoharan 62, Sijomon Joseph 32; Auqib Nabi 4-39, Yudhvir Singh 2-16) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 175/3 in 37.5 overs (Shubham Khajuria 76, Qamran Iqbal 51; Sijomon Joseph 2-19) by seven wickets.