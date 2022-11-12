VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY | J&K beat Madhya Pradesh in high scoring thriller

Srinagar: J&K registered a sensational last-over win against Madhya Pradesh in the match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament as they successfully chased a mammoth target of 343 runs at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday.
Playing its first match of the tournament, J&K achieved victory in the last over of the match with only two wickets in hand.
Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra played sensational cameos to lead J&K to win against star-studded Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier batting first, Madhya Pradesh scored 342 for the loss of nine wickets in allotted overs. Yash Dubey scored 121 run knock for them while Abhisekh Bhandari and Rajat Patidar scored 72 and 62 runs respectively.
For J&K, pacers Sharukh Dar and Auquib Nabi took three wickets each while Abid Mushtaq took two.
In reply, J&K on the back of decent knocks from Vivrant Sharma, Henan Malik at the top and Abdul Samad in the middle laid a solid foundation for the mammoth chase. In the lower order, Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra played sensational cameos to take J&K home.
Vivrant top scored 69 while Henan Malik scored 68. Abdul Samad scored 66. Abid Mushtaq scored 42 from mere 19 balls. Sahil Lotra played an unbeaten knock of 23 from 11 balls while Auquib Nabi scored 11 not out from nine balls. J&K achieved the target for the loss of eight wickets in 49.2 overs. For Madhya Pradesh, Avesh Khan took three wickets while as Saransh Jain took two.
It was a total team effort from J&K to chase such a big total against a side that included well-known names in Indian cricket. The win is likely to boost the morale of the team who had earlier performed badly in the T20 format.
J&K is scheduled to play the second match on Sunday against Baroda at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai and on November 15 will be playing the third match against Nagaland at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.