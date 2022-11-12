VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY | J&K beat Madhya Pradesh in high scoring thriller

Srinagar: J&K registered a sensational last-over win against Madhya Pradesh in the match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament as they successfully chased a mammoth target of 343 runs at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday.

Playing its first match of the tournament, J&K achieved victory in the last over of the match with only two wickets in hand.

Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra played sensational cameos to lead J&K to win against star-studded Madhya Pradesh.