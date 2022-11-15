Vijay Hazare Trophy | J&K beat Nagaland by 99 runs

Srinagar, Nov 15: J&K senior cricket team registered its third consecutive win in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, defeating Nagaland by 99 runs at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Tuesday.
Posting a target of 295 runs on board, J&K went on to bundle out Nagaland for 196 run total to seal 99 runs win in the match. It is J&K’s third consecutive win in the tournament after having defeated Madhya Pradesh and Baroda in the earlier two matches played.
Earlier batting first, J&K were able to post 295 runs for the loss of nine wickets in allotted overs. At one point, J&K were 80 for the loss of five wickets. However, wicketkeeper batter Fazil Rashid and all-rounder Abid Mushtaq played superb innings to take J&K’s total to 295 runs. Fazil top scored with 85 runs while Abid Mushtaq scored 62. Shubham Khajuria scored 39 while Abdul Samad contributed 22. For Nagaland, Hopongkyu took four wickets while Nagaho took three.
In reply, Nagaland got all out for 196 runs total in 44.3 overs. Chetan Bist top scored 51 for them while Nagaho scored 33. For J&K, Yudhvir Singh took four wickets while Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra took two wickets each.
After winning three out of three matches, J&K stand at top of the points table in Group D. They are next scheduled to take on Punjab at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.