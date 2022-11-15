Vijay Hazare Trophy | J&K beat Nagaland by 99 runs

Earlier batting first, J&K were able to post 295 runs for the loss of nine wickets in allotted overs. At one point, J&K were 80 for the loss of five wickets. However, wicketkeeper batter Fazil Rashid and all-rounder Abid Mushtaq played superb innings to take J&K’s total to 295 runs. Fazil top scored with 85 runs while Abid Mushtaq scored 62. Shubham Khajuria scored 39 while Abdul Samad contributed 22. For Nagaland, Hopongkyu took four wickets while Nagaho took three.