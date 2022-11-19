Vijay Hazare Trophy | J&K beat Odisha by 5 wickets

Srinagar: J&K registered its fourth win out of five matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament as they beat Odisha by three wickets at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC Mumbai on Saturday.

Shubham Khajuria, skipper Shubham Pundir and Sahil Lotra displayed extraordinary batting skills to help J&K chase the target of 269 with 3-wickets in hand.

Earlier, put into bat, Odisha scored 268 runs in the allotted 50 overs for the loss of six wickets. Skipper Abhishek Raut top scored with 75 runs while Rakesh Pattanaik contributed power-packed 53 runs off 31 balls.

For J&K, Yudhvir Singh took three wickets, while Mujtaba Yousuf bagged two wickets. Abid Mushtaq was the pick of the bowlers who though remained wicketless but conceded just 25 runs in his 10 overs.