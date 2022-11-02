VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY | Parvez Rasool dropped from J&K team

Srinagar: Parvez Rasool, a former captain, has been left out of the J&K Cricket Association’s (JKCA) roster for the Vijay Hazare Trophy One Day competition.
On Wednesday, the chosen group of athletes and support personnel departed from Srinagar for Delhi to take part in warm-up games before traveling to Mumbai.
J&K has been placed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament’s Elite Group-A, with Mumbai serving as the group’s host city.
The majority of the squad members were part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group when J&K lost six of the seven games.
The team again will be led by Shubham Pundir while Abdul Samad will be his deputy.
Parvez Rasool who did reasonably well for the team with the ball in the T20 format and has been the backbone of the side over the years is not in the team this time. He has been dropped as he didn’t join the camp in Srinagar.
Nasir Lone, who got very few chances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has also been left out. Pacer Sharukh Dar, however, has earned a maiden call-up to the team.
Musaif Ajaz, a young batter from Jammu, will also feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time.
Another member among new entrants is all-rounder Sahil Lotra. Young wicket-keeper Shivansh Sharma, who was a part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad, has retained his place while talented Suryansh Raina continues to stay out.
It is the first time, Parvez Rasool who has represented India and was the skipper of the J&K side for years has been dropped. For many, it is a major shock as Parvez is considered an integral part of the J & K senior cricket team and has been a consistent performer.
As per sources, Parvez Rasool had expressed his inability to join the training camp in Srinagar due to personal reasons.
“He had asked for the leave and that was rejected by the JKCA. Owing to that he was left out of the squad. It is a major setback for the J&K team before the start of the major campaign and after having a disastrous campaign in the T20 format,” sources said.
Sources also said that with Umran Malik called up for Team India, JKCA is likely to pick another player from the standby.
Team: Shubahm Pundir (C), Abdul Samad (VC), Shubham Khajuria, Henan Malik, Jatin Wadhwan, Vivrant Sharma, Shivansh Sharma (WK), Fazil Rashid (WK), Auqib Nabi, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh, Sharukh Dar, Musaif Ajaz, Abid Mushtaq, Mujtaba Yousuf and Umran Malik.