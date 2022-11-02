VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY | Parvez Rasool dropped from J&K team

Srinagar: Parvez Rasool, a former captain, has been left out of the J&K Cricket Association’s (JKCA) roster for the Vijay Hazare Trophy One Day competition.

On Wednesday, the chosen group of athletes and support personnel departed from Srinagar for Delhi to take part in warm-up games before traveling to Mumbai.

J&K has been placed in the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament’s Elite Group-A, with Mumbai serving as the group’s host city.

The majority of the squad members were part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy group when J&K lost six of the seven games.