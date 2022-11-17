VIJAY HAZARE TROPHY | Punjab beat J&K by 8 wickets

Srinagar: J&K suffered their first setback in this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament on Thursday when Punjab beat them by 8 wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab chased a target of 228 runs in mere 28.4 overs for the loss of only two wickets to claim a big win. It was complete dominance from the Punjab side, who are now on the top of the points table in Group D.

Earlier batting first, J&K was bundled out for 227 run total in 47.4 overs. J&K's middle and lower order failed the first time in the tournament as the team failed to carry on the solid foundation laid by the top order.

J&K were 125 for the loss of the two wickets in 24 overs and then went on to bundle out for 227 run total in 47.4 overs. Shubham Khajuria top scored with 72 run knock. Skipper Shubham Pundir played an unbeaten knock of 58. For Punjab, Harpreet Brar and Baltej Singh took three wickets each.