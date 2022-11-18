Vijay Hazare Trophy | Samad, Sharukh ruled due to injury

Srinagar, Nov 18: Star all-rounder Abdul Samad and emerging pacer Sharukh Dar have been ruled out of the J&K team for the rest of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament campaign due to injury.
J&K has won three out of four matches in the tournament so far and are scheduled to play against Odisha in its fifth match of the group on Saturday at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai. However, in the match, J&K would be without Abdul Samad and Sharukh Dar. Samad has a ligament tear while Sharukh suffered a shoulder injury. They have been replaced by Suryansh Raina and Rohit Sharma the squad.
Samad has been brilliant with the bat for J&K this season and it will be a major setback for the side to see him ruled out. Dar who made his List-A debut in this tournament had given out a consistent performance with the ball and it will be another big blow for J&K to see him sidelined.
For its chances of qualifying for the next round, J&K need to win atleast one out of the remaining two matches.