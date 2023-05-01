Vijay Saraf elected Wushu India General Secretary

Srinagar, May 1: J&K’s Vijay Saraf has been elected as the General Secretary of the Wushu Association of India.
The election of Wushu India were held in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. J&K has been given the major responsibility for the promotion of Wushu in India with Vijay Saraf elected as general Secretary of Wushu Association of India during the Special General Body Meeting.
“Bhavneet General Secretary of Wushu Association of J&K has been elected as Joint Secretary of Wushu Association of India whereas Kuldeep Handoo Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach of India has been nominated as Associated Joint Secretary of the Wushu Association of India,” statement said.
“The Newly Elected President and the General Secretary of the Wushu Association of India brief the house about the calendar of activities for the year 2023-24 and assured that Wushu Association of India host the Junior Asian and Common wealth championships in the coming years,” it said.
The Asian Games National Coaching camp will be held in Srinagar for the preparation of the Indian Wushu team for the 19th Asian Games 2023. The World champions and the Arjun Awardees will be seen soon the Valley sweating for the yellow metal in the forthcoming Asian Games, it added.