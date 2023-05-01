Vijay Saraf elected Wushu India General Secretary

The election of Wushu India were held in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. J&K has been given the major responsibility for the promotion of Wushu in India with Vijay Saraf elected as general Secretary of Wushu Association of India during the Special General Body Meeting.

“Bhavneet General Secretary of Wushu Association of J&K has been elected as Joint Secretary of Wushu Association of India whereas Kuldeep Handoo Dronacharya Awardee and National Chief Coach of India has been nominated as Associated Joint Secretary of the Wushu Association of India,” statement said.