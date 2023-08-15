Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury

"I will be undergoing surgery on August 17 in Mumbai. It was my dream to retain my Asian Games Gold medal for India which I won in 2018 at Jakarta. But unfortunately, this injury has ruled out my participation now. I have informed concerned authorities immediately so that the Reserve player can be sent to the Asian Games," she said in a statement posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A former medallist at the World Championships and a prominent figure in the wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinesh was initially granted a direct entry into the continental event by an ad-hoc panel.

However, this decision sparked significant controversy, with numerous young wrestlers highlighting that this approach was not appropriate.