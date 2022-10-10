VINOO MANKAD TROPHY | J&K beat Manipur by 39 runs

Srinagar: J&K defeated Manipur by 39 runs on Monday at the Tanush Academy Ground in Dehradun to claim its maiden victory in the Under-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy One Day competition.

In a low-scoring contest, J&K’s batters and bowlers worked together to record their maiden victory.

When J&K batted first earlier, they were all out for 201 runs in 44 overs. Ishan Bali led J&K in scoring with 34 runs, followed by Ranjot Singh with 32, Rydham with 26, Udhay with 24, Akshit with 24, and Moomin Muzaffer with 22 runs. Samokanta and Aqeel Ahmed each claimed two wickets for Manipur.