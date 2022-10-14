Vinoo Mankad Trophy | J&K create history; qualify for next round

Srinagar, Oct 14: The J&K under-19 men’s team made history on Friday at the Maharana Pratap College venue in Dehradun by winning their group and moving on to the next round of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy one-day event.
In its last group match, J&K beat Chandigarh by five wickets to finish on top of the table and qualify for the next round of the prestigious tournament organised by BCCI. In Elite Group-D, J&K finished on top with 14 points. It is only for the second time ever that J&K has qualified for the next round of the Vinoo Mankad trophy.
Earlier, put into bat, Chandigarh was bundled out for 172 runs in 49.4 overs. Arnav Bansal top scored with 28 runs, while skipper Neel, Aarush Bhandari, Nikhil, Aryak and Ivraj Ranauta contributed 24, 22, 22, 21 and 20 runs to the total respectively.
For J&K, talented left-arm spinner Ranjot Singh, who took a record 8-wicket haul on the other day, was again the pick of the bowlers, scalping three wickets by conceding 31 runs in his 10 overs. Off-spinner Udhay Pratap Singh and Arya Thakur bagged two wickets each, while Mousub Muhammad Bhat and Momin Muzaffar claimed one wicket each.