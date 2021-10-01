Vinoo Mankad Trophy | J&K suffer 2nd straight defeat

Batting first, J&K got all out for 136 runs in 31.1 overs without playing a complete 35 overs. Due to rain interruption, the match was reduced to 35 overs per inning.

Yuvaraj Saini with 34 runs and Ranjot Singh with 21 were highest scorers for them while as Rohan S took five wickets for Pondicherry.

In reply Pondicherry were 118 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20.5 overs when rain interrupted the match again. Pondicherry were declared winners through the VJD method.