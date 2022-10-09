Vinoo Mankad Trophy | J&K suffer 35 run defeat against Uttar Pradesh

Srinagar: J&K Under-19 side suffered its first defeat in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy One Day tournament as they were beaten by Uttar Pradesh at Tanush Academy Ground, Dehradun on Saturday.

Chasing a revised target of 195 runs in the rain affected game, J&K got all out for 160 run total in 23 overs.

Earlier, batting first Uttar Pradesh scored 304 for the loss of eight wickets in allotted 50 overs. Prashant Veer with 129 not out was highest scorer for them. Udhay Pratap took three wickets for J&K while as Urooj Pervaiz took two. Aman, Ranjot and Moomin took one wicket each.