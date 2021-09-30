VinooMankad Trophy| Vidarbha defeats J&K by 7 wickets

Srinagar: J&K Under-19 boys started their campaign on a losing note in the VinooMankad Trophy 2021Tournament, as they were outplayed by Vidarbha in the match played at Daly College Indore on Thursday.

Due to bad weather, the match was reduced to 20 overs per innings. Batting first J&K got all out for a paltry total of 104 runs in 18 overs. Arya Thakur with 45 runs was the highest scorer for them while Ranjot Singh with unbeaten 11 was next best scorer. For VidarbhaJagjot took three wickets. In reply Vidarbha , achieved the required target for the loss of only three wickets in 17.4 overs.