'Virat is backbone of Indian team': Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi

Pallekele, Sep 3: Pakistan's star left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi called the unwavering Virat Kohli the backbone of the Indian team and emphasized the importance of his wicket.

In the latest chapter of their rivalry, the traditional rivals had to split points as the match was called off after heavy showers washed out the play entirely in the second innings.

Virat announced himself on the pitch with a classic cover drive to kick off his innings. However, Shaheen got the better of him with an off-swinging delivery to dismiss him for a score of 4.

After the game, while speaking to the PCB Digital and talked about the importance of Kohli's wicket.

"His wicket was very important for the team. Virat Kohli is the backbone of the Indian team our plan was to bowl in the channel and it worked," Shaheen was quoted as saying in a video uploaded on Pakistan’s cricket Twitter handle.