Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in West Indies ahead of 2-match Test series

Mumbai, July 9: Ahead of India's Test series against West Indies, star India batter Virat Kohli on Sunday revealed his favourite memory in the Caribbean.
India's all-format tour to West Indies will start on July 12 with a two-Test match series. This will also kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. While talking to Star Sports, Virat revealed that he made his favourite memory in the Windies in Antigua, when he got his maiden Test double century in front of legendary WI batter Viv Richards, who is also one of his idols in the sport.
"My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It cannot get any better than that," said Virat while talking to Star Sports.
In West Indies, Virat has struggled in Test cricket. In 9 Tests he has played there, he has scored 435 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.61, with one century and two half-centuries. His best score is 200.