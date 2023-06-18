Virat Kohli's net worth crosses Rs 1,000 crore mark

According to Stock Gro, Kohli's net worth stands at Rs 1,050 crore. The break up includes India cricket contracts, brand endorsements, ownership of brands and social media posts. As per reports, Kohli's chunk of earnings come from brand endorsements.

Kohli is said to earn Rs 7 crore annually from his Team India contract and receives Rs 15 lakh for each Test match, Rs 6 lakh for each ODI, and Rs 3 lakh for each T20 match. He earns Rs 15 crore annually from the T20 league.