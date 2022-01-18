Virender Sehwag to lead ‘Indian Maharaja’ in Legends League

Muscat, Jan 18: All eyes would be on swashbuckling former India opener Virender Sehwag when he leads ‘Indian Maharaja’ in the opening edition of the Howzat Legends League Cricket T20 tournament beginning here on Thursday.
Sehwag, who led the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League, will have Mohammed Kaif as his deputy and former Australia World Cup-winning coach John Buchanan as his coach, it was announced on Tuesday.
Former stylish Pakistani batter Misbah Ul Haq will lead the Asia Lions team which will have a mix of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan players.
The top names include Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohd. Hafiz, Umar Gul, Sanath Jayasurya, T Dilshan, Chaminda Vaas, Habibul Bashar among others.
Asia Lions have appointed Tillakaratne Dilshan as a vice-captain, while 1996 ICC world cup winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga will be there coach.
Former Caribbean skipper Darren Sammy will lead the World Giants team.
Sammy was the captain of St. Lucia Zouks team in Caribbean Primer League and he will have former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori, Aussie pacer Brett Lee, stylish English batter Kevin Pietersen, South African spin ace Imran Tahir under his disposal.
Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes will be the player cum mentor for the World Giants Team.
“I can’t wait to work closely with LLC T20 tournament. It’s loved to see all the superstars come together and fight for the inaugural title of the league.
Recently, Howzat Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced its partnership with SONY Pictures Network.
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) to live telecast all the matches of the league on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels as well as live stream the matches in India on SPN’s premium OTT platform, Sony LIV.