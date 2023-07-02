Volleyball tournament held at Pogal

Ramban: Pogal Volunteers Organisation organised a volleyball tournament at Government Higher Secondary School Pogal today.

The tournament was attended by Chairperson District Development Council Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan, as the chief guest.

The volleyball match was played between teams from Pogal & Maligam, with Maligam emerging as the winner.

During the event, Dr Shan spoke about the importance of channelising the energies of youth in a positive way. She emphasised that for the healthy growth of society, it is necessary to engage youth in physical sports and games to keep them away from unhealthy activities.

A felicitation ceremony was held on the occasion, during which Dr Shan felicitated the teams and participating players. The ceremony was also attended by PRIs, locals and a large number of youth.