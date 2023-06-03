Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG

Warner also ruled out his participation for the two Tests against West Indies. He hopes to keep playing white-ball cricket for Australia until the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game. I probably owe it to myself and my family -- if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia -- I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series.