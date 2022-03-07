Warne's state funeral to be held at iconic MCG in front of an expected crowd of 1 lakh: media reports

The public memorial will be held after Warne's family mourn him at a private service.

Warne's manager James Erskine did not confirm MCG as the venue for the state funeral but hinted that no other stadium would be an appropriate one considering the stature of the legendary Australian.

But where else? Erskine told 'The Age'.

According to 'Herald Sun', the state funeral is likely to be held within two or three weeks, which would overlap with the Australian Rules Football League (AFL) season, but the MCG will make all necessary arrangements to accommodate the service .