Was willing to accept, it might be last month of me playing: Kohli

Between 2020 and late 2022, Kohli went through a rather tough period. Having shown rich form in India colours since last year's Asia Cup, after a prolonged lean phase with the willow, Virat has now put behind his bad 2022 IPL season with the bat. In 16 matches, he scored only 341 runs at an average of 22.73, with just two half-centuries and the best score of 73. Putting a long dry spell in his career behind him, Virat hasn't looked back since his century against Afghanistan in a T20 international last year. He started the IPL with a bang, scoring three half-centuries in four matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has revealed how he fared when he was struggling on the pitch.

"The most important factor in that whole transnational period before the Asia Cup last year was the fact that I was willing to let go of everything. I was willing to accept that when I go back and play, it might be the last month of me playing competitive cricket and I am absolutely okay with it," said Kohli in an interview with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.