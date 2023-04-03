Waseem Raja assumes charge as Joint Director YSS

Srinagar: Waseem Raja on Monday assumed the charge of Department of Youth Services and Sports Joint Director for Kashmir province.
Immediately after taking the charge from the outgoing officer, Raja took a visit to different sections of the Directorate, JD office, District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar and Youth Hostel Srinagar.
Waseem Raja hoped that his subordinate officers and officials would work with the same dedication and commitment for which the Department of Youth Services and Sports is known for.
He stressed to his staff that the JD Office shall act as an effective bridge between the Kashmir-based field staff and offices of the Department and the Directorate.
'’Getting the genuine service-related matters of the employees resolved in a time-bound manner would be prioritised and I can assure each one of you that your hard work and commitment towards your job shall yield you satisfactory results”, he added
He also issued a circular to ban smoking and the use of plastic in the premises of the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports Wazir Bagh Srinagar and issued instructions in reference to the visit of the Departmental employees to the office of Joint Director Kashmir.
The circular further reads that any employee of the Department who intends to visit the JD office shall require proper permission from the concerned DYSSO before visiting.