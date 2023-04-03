Waseem Raja assumes charge as Joint Director YSS

Srinagar: Waseem Raja on Monday assumed the charge of Department of Youth Services and Sports Joint Director for Kashmir province.

Immediately after taking the charge from the outgoing officer, Raja took a visit to different sections of the Directorate, JD office, District Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar and Youth Hostel Srinagar.

Waseem Raja hoped that his subordinate officers and officials would work with the same dedication and commitment for which the Department of Youth Services and Sports is known for.

He stressed to his staff that the JD Office shall act as an effective bridge between the Kashmir-based field staff and offices of the Department and the Directorate.