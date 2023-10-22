Water Skiing Championship begins in Srinagar

Srinagar: The picturesque Lalit Ghat on Boulevard Road in Dal Lake came alive today as the much-anticipated two-day UT Water Skiing Championship was inaugurated with great fervour and excitement.

A statement said that this prestigious event, organised by the J&K Water Skiing Association under the aegis of the J&K Sports Council, promises two days of thrilling water skiing action.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, with the former MLA of Bandipora, Usman Majeed, and Shafaqat Shafi, the Manager of the J&K Sports Council, serving as the chief guests for the event.

Participants from across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, hailing from various districts, were present to showcase their skills and compete in this prestigious event. The enthusiastic audience was also joined by the dedicated members of the J&K Water Skiing Association, who have been instrumental in making this event a reality.

The opening ceremony commenced with a warm welcome address by Muzaffer Ahmad Shah, setting the tone for the exciting days ahead. The event kicked off with an enthusiastic crowd, eager to witness the water skiing talents of the region.

As a token of appreciation and gratitude, mementoes were presented to the guest of honour, Usman Majeed, and the chief guest, Shafaqat Shafi, recognising their support and encouragement towards the championship.

In his address to the skiing aspirants and participants, Usman Majeed emphasised the need for such sporting activities in the valley, stating that such events not only provide a platform for the youth but also contribute to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle and tourism.

The championship is set to span two action-packed days, concluding on October 23, with the promise of thrilling races and displays of exceptional water skiing skills. With the participants ready to put their abilities to the test, all the technical and non-technical staff expressed their optimism for an outstanding championship that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.