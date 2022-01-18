Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard set for Everton interviews: Report

Former manager and current Belgium boss Roberto Martinez was linked with a surprise return to Goodison Park, which would have seen him manage the Toffees and Belgium at the same time. However, a deal could not be agreed upon with the former Wigan Athletic manager and Everton had to consider alternative options.

And two of those options, according to reports, will be Lampard and Rooney, as the former England teammates have been shortlisted for interviews. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and club chairman Bill Kenright are strongly considering the former Chelsea and Manchester United stars for the position, The Telegraph informed in a report on Tuesday.