‘We The Helping Hands Foundation’ organises cricket match for physically challenged players

Srinagar, Aug 23: We The Helping Hands Foundation Kashmir, in collaboration with the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of Kashmir, conducted an inclusive cricket match at the distinguished Composite Regional Centre (CRCE) in Srinagar.
A statement said that the event was marked by the presence of Manzoor Bhat, a prominent youth leader and Media Incharge of BJP JK Bhat during his attendance, undertook an evaluation of the facilities provided by the Composite Regional Centre. The CRCE in Srinagar, renowned for its comprehensive services, encompasses assessments, rehabilitation provisions, skill development programs, assistive device distribution, awareness initiatives, advocacy campaigns, professional training, and early intervention efforts.
Accompanying Manzoor Bhat was Dr Zafer Iqbal Asstt professor, Dr Arifa Amin incharge CRC, Shameem Ahmad Rehabilitation Officer, NGO Helping Hand Foundation Founder Umer Wani and Er Sahil Bashir Bhat, the Spokesperson of BJYM Kashmir, contributed to the dignified atmosphere of the event.
Continuing his advocacy, Bhat appealed to the LG administration to undertake additional measures to improve CRCE. He also stressed the importance of enhancing its quality and endorsing events, such as today's cricket match.
The event concluded with Bhat presenting awards to the victorious participants of the cricket match, prompting a positive reception from the attendees.