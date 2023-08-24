‘We The Helping Hands Foundation’ organises cricket match for physically challenged players

A statement said that the event was marked by the presence of Manzoor Bhat, a prominent youth leader and Media Incharge of BJP JK Bhat during his attendance, undertook an evaluation of the facilities provided by the Composite Regional Centre. The CRCE in Srinagar, renowned for its comprehensive services, encompasses assessments, rehabilitation provisions, skill development programs, assistive device distribution, awareness initiatives, advocacy campaigns, professional training, and early intervention efforts.

Accompanying Manzoor Bhat was Dr Zafer Iqbal Asstt professor, Dr Arifa Amin incharge CRC, Shameem Ahmad Rehabilitation Officer, NGO Helping Hand Foundation Founder Umer Wani and Er Sahil Bashir Bhat, the Spokesperson of BJYM Kashmir, contributed to the dignified atmosphere of the event.