Week-long sports activities conclude at GDC Khansahib

Budgam, Aug 29: A series of sports activities organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports of Government Degree College (GDC) Khansahib from August 21 concluded today here.
Principal of the college, Dr. Nargis Bano interacted with the students, including from different schools of tehsil Khansahib, who took part in various sports activities at the campus. She encouraged them towards fitness and a healthy lifestyle.
During the week-long event, the department under Director, Shahnawaz Alum, organised Table Tennis, Carrom and Kho-Kho tournaments.
On the National Sports Day on August 29, Alum threw light on the life & times of Major Dhyan Chand.
The NSS volunteers & other students were administered ‘Fit India Pledge’ by NSS Program Officer, Dr. Sajad Padder.