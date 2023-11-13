Welkin Premier League begins in Baramulla

Baramulla, Nov 13: In a thrilling inaugural match of the Welkin Premier League organised by SRM Welkin Higher Secondary School, the host team exhibited a remarkable display of skill, securing a resounding victory against Gulzar Memorial Educational Trust (GMET) with a final score of 7-2.

The match, held on Monday at the SRM Welkin campus, witnessed a one-sided affair right from the start as SRM Welkin dominated the game, especially in the first half. The host team showcased exceptional dribbling skills and kept GMET on the defensive, making it a challenging pursuit for the opposition to regain control of the ball.

SRM Welkin wasted no time, scoring the first two goals early in the game, setting the tone for their dominance. Despite failing to play an attacking game, the Welkin team managed to maintain a comfortable lead, ending the first half with a commanding score of 5-0.

As the second half commenced, GMET altered its strategy, opting for a more defensive approach to prevent further goals from SRM Welkin. Despite their efforts, the home team continued to press forward, securing two more goals in the second half. GMET, however, managed to score two goals of their own during this period. The match showcased a blend of offensive prowess and defensive resilience, with SRM Welkin emerging victorious in the end.

The Welkin Premier League’s inaugural game has set the stage for an exciting season ahead. Around 22 teams from government and private schools across Kashmir are participating in the Welkin Premier League.