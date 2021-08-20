WGAJK asks skiers to register with FIS

Like the other sports every athlete has to qualify for any major international sporting events particularly Olympics. For this purpose every winter sports athlete has to gain required FIS points in different FIS races held World over, WGAJK statement said.

Those who gain enough FIS points qualify for major International ski, snowboarding championships, statement said.

To qualify for such events an athlete has to be registered with FIS, who shall issue them the FIS code. After obtaining FIS Code one could participate in International FIS races held World over to gain the FIS points, it further said.

Those who have already done need not to re-register. The registration fee is Rs. 500 per athlete. After registration the athlete will be given a registration card by WGAJK. Muhammad Yusuf, General Secretary WGAJK said that only those who have participated in any National or Khelo India Winter Games could apply.