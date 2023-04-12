When Can Indians Expect Safe Gaming Online

Where is India in this Picture?

Indian parliament “noticed” there was a problem with leaving online gaming space unregulated only in December 2021. Notable speakers at the Rajya Sabha observed that the existing system where states are left to attempt controlling the issue by banning it was not adequate to the realities of the internet age.

Now, more than a year later, India is still searching for the right taxation and regulation regimes, but the general framework has started to take shape.

In December last year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) was appointed as the nodal ministry for matters related to online gaming, while eSports went under the purview of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Shortly after the issue of who is to be responsible for legislating over online gaming was solved, Meity published a proposal for amendments to the IT Rules and initiated closed-door consultations with various stakeholders, including gamers, businesses, industry bodies, health and safety experts, educators, parents, and others.

The draft amendments contain a solution to another long overdue problem - should online game providers be treated as publishers or intermediaries, establish the role of Self-Regulatory Organizations (SROs), and include responsible gaming among the regulatory goals.

On the state-level front things don’t look so bright, however, as in some places the old argument whether online games can and should be banned has taken grotesque proportions on the backdrop of a growing number of suicides that can be linked to online games.

The changes to the legal landscape related to online gaming intended by the Central Government will preserve the power of states to ban gambling and betting over the internet, but will make such bans more effective.

At the same time, the national regulation will ensure that all games that have not been banned are safe and conform to the rules. If done right, Indian players will soon after be expecting safe, responsible and socially aware online gaming just to be there like their counterparts from mature economies around the world.