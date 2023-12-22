WI going to give teams a good run for their money in T20 World Cup: Russell

Tarouba (Trinidad), Dec 22: With West Indies beating England by four wickets in the fifth T20I to win the series 3-2, fast-bowling all-rounder Andre Russell believes the two-time champions of the Men’s T20 World Cup will be giving some teams a good run for their money in next year’s global tournament.

In the various T20I series this year, West Indies have won over South Africa, India and now England, as they attempt to win the Men’s T20 World Cup title for the third time when the tournament happens in the Caribbean and USA from June 4-30.

“I have a lot of cricket to play and that’s good. When you’re playing cricket and in competition, your body is active and you’re not just sat at home waiting for the World Cup. We are definitely going to give some teams a good, good run for their money in the World Cup,” Russell was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, to TNT Sports.