WI vs IND, 1st Test | Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ashwin star in India’s comprehensive win

Roseau (Dominica), July 15: India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on the back of Ravichandran Ashwin’s 12-wicket haul and young star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 171 as the Rohit Sharma-led side started the new WTC cycle on the right note with a big win, here on Saturday.
An outstanding overall display in the first Test has earned India crucial points in the new World Test Championship cycle.
Captain Rohit Sharma showed confidence in the spin bowling abilities of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, entrusting them to lead the Indian bowling attack on a pitch that provided ample assistance to spinners. Both off-spinners lived up to expectations, picking up 17 of the 20 West Indies wickets in the match.
In the first innings, the 21-year-old Jaiswal formed a formidable 229-run partnership with captain Sharma, with both batters notching up centuries. Jaiswal went on to score a remarkable 171, while the experienced Virat Kohli accompanied him with an excellent knock of 76.
Ashwin showed the world why he is the No.1 ranked Test bowler, further solidifying his reputation by claiming his 34th five-wicket haul – tied for fifth most by any bowler in Test history.
As the second Test approaches in Port of Spain, India will be eager to maintain their momentum, while the hosts will be aiming for an improved performance in order to level the series.
Earlier, till tea, Jadeja and Ashwin combined to take out West Indies openers as the hosts were reduced to 27/2 and trail India by 244 runs.