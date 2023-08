Will think about World Cup when we finish with Asia Cup: Shakib Al Hasan

Dhaka: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated that his side will think about the Men’s ODI World Cup when they are done with participating in the Asia Cup happening from August 30 to September 17. Bangladesh began their campaign in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, on August 31.

“Now the whole plan is based on the Asia Cup and the preparation and team is prepared accordingly. When we finish the Asia Cup, the World Cup will come and we will think about it at that point in time. Now we are thinking only about Asia Cup and more precisely we are only thinking about Afghanistan, Sri Lanka game,” Shakib was quoted as saying by ICC.