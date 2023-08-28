Williamson has 2 weeks to prove fitness for ODI World Cup

He has two weeks to prove his fitness following which the Black Caps will name their squad for the showpiece event.

The 33-year-old’s chances of taking part in this year’s World Cup were initially considered slim, as he suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee during the opening match of IPL 2023 while representing Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings earlier this year.

But he has recently made strong progress in a bid to lead his country into battle at the 50-over showcase and was recently returned to batting in the nets alongside his teammates as they gear up for an important white-ball series against England, commencing from August 30.