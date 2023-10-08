Williamson to miss Netherland match

Williamson played in New Zealand’s Cricket World Cup warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa, scoring 54 and 37 respectively, before retiring out, but was not risked in the field as he continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"Kane's been progressing very well. I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher, and he gets a little bit more trust in his body. But he's progressing really well and we are pretty confident that he will be playing the third match for us," head coach Stead said on Sunday.