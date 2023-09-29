Williamson to miss New Zealand's World Cup opener against England: NZC

Williamson is playing as a batsman-only in first warm-up match against Pakistan on Friday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with the aim of batting and fielding in Monday's second and final warm-up against South Africa in Trivandrum.

Speaking on Williamson's fitness, head coach Gary Stead said, "Right from the start we’ve taken a long-term view on Kane’s return to play. His recovery is tracking well and it’s now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket.