Winter Sports get an early start in Kashmir

This season there have been early snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir, with Gulmarg receiving around one foot of snow. The setting was perfect for the conduct of a snowshoe event.

According to officials, the plan was quickly put in motion by the Tourism department headed by Director Tourism Faz Lul Haseeb in coordination with President SSFI Mir Mudasir by providing the equipment and with Pine Palace Resort Gulmarg roped in as a sponsor to provide refreshments and lunch for the racers.