Winter Sports get an early start in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 14: This season winter sports in Kashmir have got an early start with the Department of Tourism, Kashmir in collaboration with the SnowShoe Federation of India (SSFI) conducting an Invitational SnowShoe event at the premier winter sports destination of Kashmir, Gulmarg on Sunday.
This season there have been early snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir, with Gulmarg receiving around one foot of snow. The setting was perfect for the conduct of a snowshoe event.
According to officials, the plan was quickly put in motion by the Tourism department headed by Director Tourism Faz Lul Haseeb in coordination with President SSFI Mir Mudasir by providing the equipment and with Pine Palace Resort Gulmarg roped in as a sponsor to provide refreshments and lunch for the racers.
For the event, SSFI invited active SnowShoe racers, both boys and girls from various districts of Kashmir. Initially planned as a leisure event, the event later metamorphosed into a competitive race.
The race was flagged off by Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg, Dr Javaid ur Rehman in presence of well-known sports personality of J&K Bilquis Mir, J&K SnowShoe Association General Secretary Dr Altaf ur Rehman and SSFI Technical Committee head Tahir Mir.
Gulbadin Hekmatyar of Ganderbal finished first in the boys’ section while Sara emerged as the winner in the girl’s section.
Speaking on the occasion Assistant Director Tourism Gulmarg, Dr Javaid ur Rehman said that this year it has been an early snowfall and the event provided a perfect precursor for the upcoming season.
“Such types of events are beneficial in terms of publicity for Kashmir tourism. SnowShoe doesn’t require too much snow and infrastructure. The Tourism Department of Kashmir will be supporting the activity as much as possible,” he added.
SSFI President Mir Mudassir said that SnowShoe or any other winter sports and tourism are complementary with both helping each other.