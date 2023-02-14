Winter sports legend honoured posthumously

Srinagar, Feb 14: On the occasion of the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games 2023, the winter sports legend of Kashmir and the brain behind the games Muhammad Yusuf who passed away last year was honoured with a lifetime achievement award posthumously.
Muhammad Yusuf pioneer of winter and adventure sports of Kashmir was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the SnowShoe Federation of India.
The award was presented by Union Minister of State, NisithPramanik and was received by RaufTramboo on behalf of Mohammad Yusuf’s family.
Muhammad Yusuf passed away last year after battling cancer for years. While battling cancer he was active during the first two editions of the games and was the man behind the success of the games.