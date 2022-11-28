Winter Sports | Sonamarg hosts first-ever Snow Shoe event

According to the statement issued, the athletes were the first time ever taking part in the SnowShoe activity and it was more of an introduction to SnowShoe for them.

“SnowShoe sport which is very popular in Europe and USA has been getting popular in India as well with its base in Kashmir. Gulmarg which is a major winter sport of J&K has been hosting SnowShoe events throughout the season. To look for alternatives and other destinations, Association on Sunday held an invitational event in Sonamarg. The event was held in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Kashmir and District Administration Ganderbal,” the statement said.