'With you Shami', cricketers condemn online attack on India pacer

Dubai: Several cricketers, past and current, on Monday came out in support of pacer Muhammed Shami, who has been receiving derogatory and hateful comments on social media after India lost to Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.
The Virat Kohli-led side started its ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a disappointing note as it lost its opening encounter by ten wickets, with Shami emerging as the most expensive bowler on the night, giving away 43 runs in 3.5 overs.
The trollers linked his below-par performance to his religion. To which, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag tweeted, "The online attack on Muhammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa."