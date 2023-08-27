Women-led development is top priority of UT administration: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the final match of Kashmir Women Cricket League in Srinagar.

12 women cricket teams hailing from various parts of the Kashmir Division participated in the tournament organised under the aegis of Chinar Corps. International Cricketer and former Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket team, Padma Shri Mithali Raj also graced the occasion.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated all the participants and the winners of the Women Cricket League.

He appreciated the initiative of Chinar Corps which aims to uplift the spirit of women and empower them through sports so they can achieve sporting excellence and popularise a robust sports culture among girls in far-flung areas.

“The daughters of J&K are shining in different sectors despite many obstacles and challenges. They are breaking the glass ceilings and advancing their position in agriculture, industries, IT and startups.Even in the sports arena, they have proved to be second to none,” the Lt Governor said.