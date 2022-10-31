Women T-20 Cricket Tournament concludes in Shopian

Srinagar: Police in Shopian under the aegis of Civic Action Programme (CAP) and to enhance the mental well-being and physical health among women, organised a Women T-20 Cricket tournament.

As per the statement, the tournament which was inaugurated by SSP Shopian Tanu Shree at Sports Stadium Bhatpora Shopian today concluded with a colourful closing cermony after the final match of the tournament was played between Kulgam Warriors and Budgam Strikers which was won by Kulgam Warriors.

The five different women cricket teams which participated in the tournament include Anantnag Rebels, Pulwama Challengers, Shopian Queens, Budgam Strikers and Kulgam Warriors.