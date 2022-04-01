Women’s College conducts inter-college road race

Srinagar, Apr 1: Government Women's College MA Road conducted an Inter-College Road race for women on Friday from Nehru Park to Nishat Garden, here.
The event was flagged off by the Principal, Prof (Dr) NasreenAman while as Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Qayyum Husain was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.
Benazir Fatima of GCW M A Road emerged as the winner while Sayima of GCW MA Road and Seerat Jan of IASE bagged second and third positions respectively.
The prize distribution ceremony function was held inside the Nishat garden.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Qayyum hailed the GCW M A Road for organizing such events on regular basis.
He congratulated the students who participated in the race and encouraged them to take part in such sports activities in future as well.
Principal, Prof (Dr) NasreenAman also acknowledged the efforts of the physical education department of the college.