Women’s College MA Road conducts cycle race

Srinagar, Mar 12: Government College for Women MA Road conducted its annual cycle race for men and women from the College campus MA Road to Nishat on Saturday.
The cycle race for girls ended at SKICC Srinagar, whereas for boys it ended at Nishat, Srinagar. A large number of students participated in the said event. The principal of the college, Prof (Dr) Ruhi Jan Kanth highlighted the importance of sports in shaping the character of students.
In her speech, she emphasized that winning or losing a game has no substantial importance rather what is important is participation.
The first position in boys was bagged by Mohammed Hyder, second by Irfan Ahmad and third by Sajad Ahmad, whereas in girls first position was bagged by Falak, second by Abyaz and third by Benazir.