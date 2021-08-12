Women's cricket tournament inaugurated

Srinagar: The women's cricket tournament organised by J&K Sports Council started at TDC ground here on Thursday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Secretary Sports Council. The players of Sports Council Cricket Academy who were trained under Abid Nabi are participating in it.

The tournament is aimed at match simulation of players besides checking the progress of their skill level, sports council, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Council assured players of all her cooperation and assured them their demand of providing cricket gears and equipment equipments shall be addressed soon.

She gave on spot directions to Abid Nabi to submit list of demands for the follow-up redressal.